UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Announces 390 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Recoveries, 3 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Sunday that it conducted 71,216 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 390 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 67,007.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 375.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 80 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,488.

Related Topics

UAE Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

1 hour ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.