UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Announces 883 New COVID-19 Cases, 416 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Health Ministry announces 883 new COVID-19 cases, 416 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Wednesday that it conducted 85,917 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 883 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 75,981.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 393.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 416 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,359.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 minute ago

PTCL hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for ..

13 minutes ago

12 candidates vie with Conde for Guinea's presiden ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus-Russia Integration in Form Outlined in Uni ..

4 minutes ago

Drug peddler held, 2900 grams of hashish seized

4 minutes ago

13 dead, 912 injured in 837 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.