Health Ministry Conducts 43,268 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours, Announces 254 New Cases,346 Recoveries, Zero Death

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 254 new cases,346 recoveries, zero death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Saturday that it conducted 42268 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 254 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 60,760.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced that no death as a result of COVID-19 complications was reported in the last 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted an additional 346 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,255.

