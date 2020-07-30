UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts 55,257 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours, Announces 302 New Cases, 424 Recoveries, 2 Death

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 302 new cases, 424 recoveries, 2 death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Thursday that it has conducted 55,257 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 302 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 60,223.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced the death of two patient as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 349, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 424 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 53,626.

