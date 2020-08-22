UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts 70,079 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 424 New Cases, 112 Recoveries, Two Deaths

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Saturday that it conducted 70,079 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 424 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 66,617.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 372.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 112 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,408.

