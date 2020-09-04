UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Conducts 80,935 COVID-19 Tests, Announces 612 New Cases, 490 Recoveries, No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Health Ministry conducts 80,935 COVID-19 tests, announces 612 new cases, 490 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced on Friday that it conducted 80,935 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP announced 612 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 72,766.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 490 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,158.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

31 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

UN begins withdrawing troops from protection sites ..

3 minutes ago

KMC employee appeals to Sindh government, DG range ..

3 minutes ago

MCI removes illegal structures in sector I-9, I-10 ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs officials to remain in field during rai ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.