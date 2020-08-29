UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts 88,803 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 427 New Cases, 341 Recoveries, Zero Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Saturday that it conducted 88,803 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 427 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 69,328.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also noted an additional 341 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,202.

MoHAP also announced that no death due to COVID-19 complications was reported in the past 24 hours.

