UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Conducts Further 120,351 COVID-19 Tests In 24 Hours, Announces 1,563 New Cases, 1,704 Recoveries, One Death

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Health Ministry conducts further 120,351 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, announces 1,563 new cases, 1,704 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said it carried out over 120,351 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 1,563 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 122,273.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 475.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 1,704 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,068.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From

Recent Stories

PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enableme ..

16 minutes ago

Court to indict ex-chairman CDA Lashari on Nov 3

4 minutes ago

Bike-lifters gang busted: three arrested

4 minutes ago

Alex Marquez fastest in first Teruel MotoGP practi ..

4 minutes ago

ICCI demands representation in CDA Board to addres ..

4 minutes ago

Court testifies witness in Pink Residency referenc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.