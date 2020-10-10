UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts Further 136,430 COVID-19 Tests In 24 Hours, Announces 1,129 New Cases, 1,070 Recoveries, One Death

Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Health Ministry conducts further 136,430 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, announces 1,129 new cases, 1,070 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said it carried out over 136,430 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 1,129 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 105,133.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 443.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 1,070 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 95,973.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

