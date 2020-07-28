UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts Further 43,000 COVID-19 Tests, Uncovers 369 New Cases In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Tuesday said it carried out over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, uncovering 369 new cases.

The Ministry said in a statement that the aim of the intense testing drive is to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases, isolate and provide the necessary treatment for the infected, as well as assess those who they came in contact with.

It added that the latest infected patients, of various nationalities, are all stable and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 59,546.

MoHAP also announced two COVID-19-related deaths, taking the country's death toll to 347.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 395 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,905.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

