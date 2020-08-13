Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 277 new cases in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Thursday said it carried out over 68,964 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 277 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 63,489.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 179 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,372.