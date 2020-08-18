Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 229, 100 recoveries, no deaths in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Monday said it carried out 71,322 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 229 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 64,541.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 100 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,794.

The Ministry said no new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.