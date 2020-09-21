UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts Further 72,388 COVID-19 Tests In 24 Hours, Announces 679 New Cases, 813 Recoveries, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, announces 679 new cases, 813 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Monday said it carried out over 72,388 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 679 new cases from various nationalities, who are all in stable condition and are receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 85,595.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 405.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 813 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,086.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with the health authorities and to adhere to the social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

