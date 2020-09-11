Health ministry conducts further 75,177 COVID-19 tests, announces 931 new cases in 24 hours, 517 recoveries, no deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Friday that it conducted 75,177 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 931 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 77,842.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also noted an additional 517 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,462.

According to the Ministry, no new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.