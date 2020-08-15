Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 283 new cases in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Saturday said it carried out 77,640 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 283 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment.

This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 64,102.

MoHAP also announced the death of two patients as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 361, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 98 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,571.