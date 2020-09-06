UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts Further 87,336 COVID-19 Tests, Uncovers 513 New Cases In 24 Hours, 2,443 Recoveries, No Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 513 new cases in 24 hours, 2,443 recoveries, no deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Sunday said it carried out over 87,336 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, uncovering 513 new cases.

The Ministry said in a statement that the aim of the intense testing drive is to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases, isolate and provide the necessary treatment for the infected, as well as assess those who they came in contact with.

It added that the latest infected patients, of various nationalities, are all stable and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 73,984.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 2,443 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,095. No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

