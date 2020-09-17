UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Conducts Further 92,912 COVID-19 Tests, Uncovers 786 New Cases, 661 Recoveries, No Deaths In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Health Ministry conducts further 92,912 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 786 new cases, 661 recoveries, no deaths in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, on Thursday said it carried out over 92,912 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 786 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 82,568.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 661 individuals from the virus, who made a full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the appropriate medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 72,117.

Related Topics

UAE All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates boosts African network to 15 destinations ..

5 minutes ago

SCI sends relief aircraft to rescue 10,000 people ..

5 minutes ago

Borouge produces special polypropylene grade used ..

5 minutes ago

Global Oil Demand May Fully Recover in Q2 2021 - R ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Members Cut Oil Production by 7.8Mln Bpd in ..

9 minutes ago

G20 Believes Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Key ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.