Health Ministry conducts further 92,912 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 786 new cases, 661 recoveries, no deaths in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, on Thursday said it carried out over 92,912 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 786 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 82,568.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 661 individuals from the virus, who made a full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the appropriate medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 72,117.