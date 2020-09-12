UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts Further 95,287 COVID-19 Tests, Uncovers 1,007 New Cases In 24 Hours, 521 Recoveries, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Health ministry conducts further 95,287 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 1,007 new cases in 24 hours, 521 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Saturday, said it carried out over 95,287 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 1,007 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 78,849.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 399.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 521 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,983.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

