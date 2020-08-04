UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 29,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 189 New Cases, 227 Recoveries, No Deaths

Tue 04th August 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Tuesday that it conducted 29,398 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 189 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 61,352.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also noted an additional 227 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,090.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

