UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Conducts More Than 40,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours, Announces 305 New Cases, 343 Recoveries, 1 Death

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 305 new cases, 343 recoveries, 1 death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Sunday that it conducted over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 305 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 57,498.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 341.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 343 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,964.

Related Topics

UAE Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

1 hour ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

1 hour ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

2 hours ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

3 hours ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

3 hours ago

Markets rally on hopes for vaccine; EU grinds out ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.