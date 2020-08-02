- Home
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 42,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 239 New Cases, 360 Recoveries, No Death
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Sunday that it conducted 42,428 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 239 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 60,999.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.
MoHAP also noted an additional 360individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,615.
The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.