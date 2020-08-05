UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 43,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 254 New Cases, 295 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Wednesday that it conducted 43,369 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 254 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 61,606.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 353.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 295 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,385.

