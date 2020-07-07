UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 44,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 532 New Cases, 993 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Tuesday that it conducted over 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 532 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 52,600.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 326, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 993 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41,714.

