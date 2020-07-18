UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 additional COVID-19 tests in past 24 hours, announces 289 new cases, 469 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Friday that it conducted over 46,000 additional COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 289 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 56,711.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced the death of a patient as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 338, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 469 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 48,917.

