Health Ministry Conducts More Than 47,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours, Announces 375 New Cases, 297 Recoveries, Zero Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 additional COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 375 new cases, 297 recoveries, zero death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Wednesday that it conducted over 47,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 375 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 59,921.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced that no death as a result of COVID-19 complications were reported in the last 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted an additional 297 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 53,202.

