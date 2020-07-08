UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 51,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 445 New Cases, 568 Recoveries, 1 Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 445 new cases, 568 recoveries, 1 death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Wednesday that it conducted over 51,000 additional COVID-19 tests, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 445 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 53,045.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 327, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 568 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42,282.

