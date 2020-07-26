Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 additional COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 351 new cases, 554 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Sunday that it conducted over 51,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 351 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 58,913.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced the death of a patient as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 344, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 554 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,182.