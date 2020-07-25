UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Conducts More Than 52,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Last 24 Hours, Announces 313 New Cases, 393 Recoveries, Zero Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Saturday that it conducted over 52,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 313 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 58,562.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also noted an additional 393 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,628.

MoHAP also announced that no death due to COVID-19 complications was reported during the past 24 hours.

