Health Ministry Conducts More Than 72,283 Additional COVID-19 Tests In Past 24 Hours, Announces 461 New Cases, 131 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Health Ministry conducts more than 72,283 additional COVID-19 tests in past 24 hours, announces 461 new cases, 131 recoveries, 2 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Thursday that it conducted 72, 283 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 461 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 65,802.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 369.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 131 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,153.

