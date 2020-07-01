Health ministry honours blood donors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised a virtual honouring ceremony for blood donors in recognition of their tremendous efforts and their great humanitarian role in saving the lives of thousands of patients.

MoHAP said in a statement on Wednesday that it also wanted to pay recognition to "the spirit of humanitarian and voluntary action through blood donation" and its huge role in saving lives and ensuring the "availability of sufficient quantities of safe blood and its products in normal and emergency conditions."

Held in the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Blood Transfusion Services; Safia Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Centre, and a number of MoHAP employees, the event included videos about the contributions of blood donors and the significance of blood donation, in addition to showcasing pictures of donors’ contributions throughout the past years.

The ceremony concluded with distributing certificates of appreciation to blood donors in acknowledgment of their humanitarian role.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Hussein Al Rand underscored MoHAP’s keenness to hold this event annually to pay tribute blood donors for their positive contributions and roles in ensuring the availability of safe blood units that save lives of thousands of those who in need of blood transfusion as part of their medical and surgical procedures. He said such events also aim to raise community awareness about the need for safe blood for everyone in need.

He pointed out that blood donation is a healthy and civilised act that reflects the deeply-rooted values of volunteerism in UAE society which is at the heart of it the Emirati people who are always at the forefront of blood donation.

Al Rand added, "In the UAE, we take pride that all our blood supply comes from blood donation by 100 percent. Not only that but the UAE is well-known at the regional level by the quality and safety of blood transfusion services, the preservation and provision of rare blood types for emergencies and crises, and the development of cryopreservation techniques to establish a unique strategy for blood banks in building a strategic stockpile of blood units."