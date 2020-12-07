UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Introduces New E-complaint System To Report Health Care Abuses In Private Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

Health ministry introduces new e-complaint system to report health care abuses in private facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has debuted its new e-complaint system where patients can report medical malpractices and administrative errors made in private health facilities.

The newly released system comes as part of MoHAP’s efforts to upgrade the quality of the health system, innovate smart solutions, and adhere to the implementation of quality systems.

This is "to ensure that medical and technical personnel are playing their role in accordance with the policies and regulations of the private health sector," MoHAP said in a statement.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of MoHAP’s participation in GITEX Technology Week, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 10th December, 2020.

Updates on medical complaints will also be easier under the new system which allows individuals to track the status of their complaints until a final outcome is entered by a neutral medical committee.

The new system also allows the electronic transfer of medical records and files to the ministry while maintaining full confidentiality.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, said that MoHAP’s new complaint system comes as part of its efforts to upgrade the quality of the healthcare system, innovate smart solutions, adhere to the implementation of quality systems, and to actively take part in shaping public policies and strategies.

Dr. Hessa Mubarak, Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, said, "The new system is an important asset to the existing procedures, as it eases the handling of complaints for all stakeholders to achieve the health compliance of private medical facilities.

"It allows all individuals, whether residents or visitors, to file a complaint on private health facilities together with all the supporting evidence."

Mubarak explained that a neutral medical committee named the Medical Liability Committee will subsequently be formed to investigate the incident and hear both parties, as well as assess the medical procedures followed by the doctor.

"A report, then, is submitted to the Medical Licensing Committee to take the appropriate action," she added.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Doctor December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

AJk’s two sisters inadvertently cross LoC, says ..

38 minutes ago

Balochistan govt has started development work on ..

22 minutes ago

Finland coping best with COVID-19 virus spread in ..

22 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Killed in Retaliatory Attacks by A ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Notes Need for Boosted Di ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Developed Automatic Analyzers to Curb Infec ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.