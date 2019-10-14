Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu awareness campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today launched its annual season flu awareness campaign, in collaboration with its strategic partners, aimed at training health workers on the best international practices to prevent complications of the influenza virus, providing vaccines and increasing vaccine coverage rates.

The campaign targets health workers through training workshops and the distribution of brochures and leaflets. Additionally, several activities will be organised at Preventive Medicine Centres and Primary Health Care Centres in medical districts.

The campaign's activities and events will last until the end of January 2020.

This was revealed during a press conference held at the InterContinental Dubai - Festival City in the presence of Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centres and Clinics Sector; Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of MoHAP’s Preventive Medicine Department; Dr. Laila Al Jassmi, Head of the Immunisation Section; Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health; and Dr. Badria Al Harami, Director of Public Health Protection Department, Dubai Health Authority.

Al Rand said, "This annual campaign is one of the strategic priorities of the MoHAP, aimed at developing the health system and enhancing its efficiency.

The seasonal flu is no doubt a challenge for health systems worldwide due to the health and economic burden this disease imposes. Further efforts are required to strengthen epidemic surveillance and infection control in all medical facilities, in addition to providing preventive measures that help enhance community awareness about the seasonal flu."

Al Marzouqi explained that the campaign is focused on the importance of the flu vaccine and on raising the awareness of health workers about getting vaccinated against this disease.

The campaign aims to provide the flu vaccine to the most vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children under the age of five, patients with chronic diseases, pregnant women and health workers.

"This season, our campaign started with vaccinating the employees of the DOH and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co.-SEHA," Al Hosani said.

She added that one can get vaccinated at all outpatient clinics, as well as at all the SEHA hospitals. Moreover, we are also organising vaccination campaigns for government employees to ensure easy access to vaccination and to raise awareness about its importance, Al Hosani said.

Al Haremi affirmed that providing comprehensive health coverage to prevent and control infectious diseases is a strategic priority for the DHA.