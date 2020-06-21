UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Set To Gradually Resume Suspended Health Services From 21 June

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:15 PM

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended health services from 21 June

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21.

MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be allowed to operate under "the strict and full implementation of preventive measures that ensure the highest level of protection of patients, medical care, and customers."

The services include outpatient visits and scheduled surgeries for urgent medical conditions.

However, plastic surgery will remain suspended in all hospitals, except in urgent cases, MoHAP said.

The Ministry went on to list the resumed services in specialities which include: Cardiology, pediatric, general surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, mental health services including psychiatric and social consultations and rehabilitation programmes for addiction patients. Meanwhile, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) departments will continue to provide services for emergency cases only.

Related Topics

June All

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

2 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.