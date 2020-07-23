UrduPoint.com
Health Official Calls On Volunteers To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:45 PM

Health official calls on volunteers to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health today called on more volunteers to take part in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed said in a statement on Thursday that by being a part of this clinical trial, volunteers will have the chance to significantly impact not only their own community, but also the global healthcare community by extension.

"Those who participate in the trials will support the noble efforts to address one of the biggest health challenges that the world has faced during the 21st century," he said.

"I would like to personally call on all UAE residents and citizens in Abu Dhabi to volunteer, if they are able to do so."

The Health official noted that it is the UAE leadership's wisdom and guidance which has led to the nation being selected to carry out Phase III of the clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, "I firmly believe that countries are distinguished by their rulers.

"The UAE’s wise leadership has successfully put the UAE on the map as a hub for scientific research, as it is now one of the first countries worldwide to reach this stage of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to the leadership’s guidance, foreign research institutions have expressed keen interest in collaborating closely with the UAE to pursue scientific research."

He explained, "As part of our efforts in the UAE to seek a vaccine for the virus, we at the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi have brought together Group 42 and Sinopharm China National Biotec Group along with local and global experts respectively.

In a bid to create a safer future for all, these entities and medical experts are collaborating closely to develop a vaccine.

"Due to the UAE’s advanced infrastructure, particularly in the healthcare sector, we were considered as the nation with the most advanced resources to carry out this crucial stage of the clinical trials. This was evident in the UAE’s rapid response to COVID-19, from dedicating its efforts to safeguarding the community’s health, to the positive results it has shown in a short timeframe."

Al Hamed went on to express his pride in being the first volunteer in Phase III of the clinical trials. "I’ve successfully continued with my daily routines and physical activities after completing the trial and continue to take regular doses of the potential vaccine. Thankfully, I have not experienced any negative side effects of any kind as of yet," he revealed.

He reminded that another main reason the UAE was chosen for the trials is due to its unique and diverse population.

"For many years, the UAE has been home to a wide variety of residents from different countries across the globe. This is one of the Primary reason that our nation was selected to carry out the clinical trials, wherein citizens from different backgrounds will participate, committing themselves to making a significant contribution to humanity by seeking a cure."

