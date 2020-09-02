UrduPoint.com
Health Promotion Department Launches 'Together We Return' Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Health Promotion Department launches 'Together We Return' campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) With the beginning of the new academic year, the Health Promotion Department, HPD, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, in Sharjah has launched the awareness campaign "Together We Return" to help support the national efforts aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the educational sector to confront COVID-19 pandemic repercussions and to raise people’s awareness about the precautionary measures that should be followed in schools.

The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with the Sharjah Private education Authority, SPEA, and it comes as part of the executive stages of the "Healthy Schools" programme.

A "safe return to school" virtual workshop was the first activity of the campaign with the participation of over 580 parents and academic and administrative staff. The workshop shed light on the communicable disease prevention guide and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Also, the HPD organised, in cooperation with the Prevention and Safety Authority, the virtual programme "school bus safety and childcare", where about 85 participants discussed the importance of securing school buses in the current circumstances.

In addition, the Department held another online programme named "food is my strength" with the participation of 80 participants.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director, HPD, said, "The UAE government is moving steadily towards the recovery from COVID-19 consequences and the gradual return to normal life in different sectors, placing the health and safety of people as a top priority."

She pointed out the campaign aims primarily to support national efforts to prepare a healthy environment for students and provide them with the necessary psychological and health care, calling the public to actively participate in the campaign activities to learn closely about what should be followed in these circumstances based on reliable scientific information for the health and safety of students, parents, and school staff.

The campaign agenda is including 12 awareness programmes, 44 posts, videos, and booklets on the Department’s social media pages, as well as COVID-19 awareness posters for schools and nurseries.

