Health Promotion Department Reviews Implementation Of Strategic Salt Reduction Plan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Health Promotion Department reviews implementation of strategic salt reduction plan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The Health Promotion Department, HPD, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah recently discussed the salt reduction strategic plan, intended to be carried out in many bakeries in the emirate wherein the salt percentage in bakery products would be reduced according to the approved health specifications.

The initiative is being held in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Municipality.

This was stated during the virtual workshop organised by the HPD with the participation of representatives of the National Nutrition Committee and the strategic partners, along with several bakery owners in Sharjah.

Moderated by Latifa Rashid, Head of the Nutrition Department, MoHAP, the event touched on the current and annual targets of the plan, including the gradual reduction of salt levels by 10 percent annually to reach 30 percent within three years, in addition to educating bakery workers on how to calculate the salt levels in bread ahead of the plan implementation.

Iman Rashid Saif, HPD Director, stressed that the department strongly supports the implementation of the plan, pointing to the importance of the workshop in sharing experiences and combining efforts to make sure of the implementation of healthy food standards in bakeries in accordance actionable scientific foundations, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, WHO, and the initiative of the National Nutrition Committee.

"This workshop is one of a series of meetings and debates between the HPD and the participating entities, in conjunction with the department’s strenuous efforts in fostering the nutrition health and safety of community members through several programmes and initiatives," she noted.

The event also highlighted the importance of reducing its intake to reduce the rate of chronic disease and malnutrition diseases and deaths, given the fact that bread is one of the most consumed daily products.

Rashid said, "Studies have shown that excessive salt intake leads to several health problems, including increased rates of cardiovascular disease and hypertension, which are among the leading causes of death in the world."

