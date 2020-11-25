Health Promotion Department reviews internationally approved experiences in the safe return to schools amid COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 25th November 2020 (WAM) - A series of virtual panel discussions have been held on the first day of the 8th "Sehati (My Health) Conference, discussing a wide range of pressing health issues including the most important global health and preventive practices followed, in addition to ways of enhancing the physical and nutritional health of children and young people.

Organized by the Health Promotion Department (HPD) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the event will run until November 26.

Moderated by Dr Ibtihal Fadhil, Chairperson of the Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance, the inaugural session discussed two working papers presented by Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority, and Dr Dalia Samhouri, Regional Emergency Director, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Back to schools amid COVID-19 The first panel discussion, which was moderated by Dr. Amina Almarzooqi, A/Dean College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, discussed three working papers presented by and Dr Ayoub Al Jawaldeh, Regional Adviser in Nutrition, WHO, Regional Office for Eastern mediterranian Region - NCDs Departmentc and Dr. Ahmed Mohammad Abdul Malik, Family Medicine consultant, Kuwait, and Dr. Osama Kamel Ali Al Alla, sports Health Specialist, Sports Abu Dhabi Council.

Themed "The safe return to schools amid COVID-19", the panel discussion tackled the most important global health and preventive practices being followed to ensure a safe return to educational institutions.

During the session, Dr Dalia Samhouri, Regional Emergency Director, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, reviewed the most important global practices for achieving a safe return to educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi reviewed the experiences gained from handling different crises in Sharjah schools, the most important nutritional challenges for children and adolescents, ways to confront them, and the mechanism of adopting a healthy diet in a way that contributes to raising the body's immunity and preventing disease.

Promoting children’s health The second session, which was held under the theme of "Promoting the physical and nutritional health of children and adolescents", touched on ways to address the nutritional challenges faced by children and adolescents as well as the pros and cons of dietary supplements, where Dr Ayoub Al Jawaldeh highlighted the importance of adopting a healthy diet by young people to boost their immune system and protect themselves from diseases.

Also speaking during the session was Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik who emphasized the importance of taking dietary supplements as prescribed by doctors and to avoid taking them randomly to avert any side effects.

Dr. Osama Al Alla also delivered a presentation, highlighting the importance of exercising for young people and its role in supporting their immune system and thus enhancing their resistance to various diseases.

Other topics to be discussed in the conference include methods of enhancing the physical, nutritional and psychological health of children and adolescents, mechanisms of creating a healthy environment for distance learning, and the importance of vaccines in fighting infectious diseases. The event will also shed light on chronic, rheumatic, and cardiovascular diseases among young people, and ways to treat and prevent them.