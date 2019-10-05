Health Promotion Department to launch first phase of 'Healthy School' programme on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs will launch the first phase of the "Healthy Schools" programme, which falls under WHO’s Health Promoting Schools Initiative.

The organising ceremony will be held on Monday at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, JRCC, Sharjah, with the attendance of a number of representatives of WHO, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Education, Sharjah Private education Authority and Sharjah Education Council, in addition to a number of members of the Executive Committee of Healthy Schools Programme, strategic partners and sponsors.

The event will include a presentation on the objectives and preliminary stages that have been implemented collaboratively with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the experience of the Sultanate of Oman in implementing the programme.

Commenting on the launch, Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said, "Our aim is to establish an appropriate environment and good life for school students, as well as to provide psychological safety and outstanding healthcare for them."

"The programme also aims at implementing the principles and means of enhancing public health for children and adolescents in a way that ensures their right to life and scales up their health levels to the maximum extent possible, in pursuance of the wise vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi who is the patron and is keen on its success through her constant follow-up on the entire preparations for the launch in due course," he elaborated.

He added that the workgroups have already completed all preliminary stages prior to the actual commencement of the first phase.

The three-year programme targets 113 private schools, 111 public schools, 26 public nurseries in Sharjah, and more than 183,000 students, nurseries, kindergartens, the academic staff, school management, the parents and all relevant categories in the society.

It falls under the UAE Vision 2021 with the aim of reducing obesity among children and adolescents, providing an environment that supports healthy behaviour in students and raises the capacity and guidance of schools in a unified framework to address health challenges.

The Health Promotion Department is the UAE’s first institution that will launch the programme in line with World Health Organisation’s requirements and standards.

Additionally, this programme is one of the outcomes of the "My Health" 7th Regional Conference, organised by the Health Promotion Department, which focused on the theme of nutrition, as a key factor in preventing chronic diseases among children and adolescents.