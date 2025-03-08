Health Technology Assessment To Promote Affordable Healthcare In India
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Global Development have initiated a joint effort along with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research that will set the stage for national and international collaborations for creating a sustainable, accessible, and affordable healthcare system in India and beyond.
The effort, named Health Technology Assessment (HTA 2025), was inaugurated today by India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, via an international symposium.
The theme of the symposium is “Bridging Evidence to Policy: Health Technology Assessment for Affordable Healthcare.”
Vinod K Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, the Indian government’s public policy think tank, said the HTA has created a network of scientists, public health officials, and academicians spread across India.
He said “the scientific rigour in which analysis is being done through HTA is of global standard embedded with Indian needs.”
Amit Agarwal, Secretary of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, said HTA will “promote innovation in the pharmaceutical sector and facilitate the development and adoption of affordable medical products.”
The Minister said “this platform is designed to provide crucial support to scientists, researchers and institutions, ensuring that their ground-breaking work are protected through patents and made available to public through seamless technology transfer.”
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdulla Al Hamed attends SXSW Conference & Festivals in Texas16 seconds ago
-
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives21 seconds ago
-
Health Technology Assessment to promote affordable healthcare in India27 seconds ago
-
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,45315 minutes ago
-
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan2 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria2 hours ago
-
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction2 hours ago
-
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries2 hours ago
-
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat3 hours ago
-
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’4 hours ago