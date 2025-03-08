Health Technology Assessment to promote affordable healthcare in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Global Development have initiated a joint effort along with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research that will set the stage for national and international collaborations for creating a sustainable, accessible, and affordable healthcare system in India and beyond.

The effort, named Health Technology Assessment (HTA 2025), was inaugurated today by India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, via an international symposium.

The theme of the symposium is “Bridging Evidence to Policy: Health Technology Assessment for Affordable Healthcare.”

Vinod K Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, the Indian government’s public policy think tank, said the HTA has created a network of scientists, public health officials, and academicians spread across India.

He said “the scientific rigour in which analysis is being done through HTA is of global standard embedded with Indian needs.”

Amit Agarwal, Secretary of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, said HTA will “promote innovation in the pharmaceutical sector and facilitate the development and adoption of affordable medical products.”

The Minister said “this platform is designed to provide crucial support to scientists, researchers and institutions, ensuring that their ground-breaking work are protected through patents and made available to public through seamless technology transfer.”