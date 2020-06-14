UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Donations Of Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 Top AED144 Million

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 top AED144 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI,14th June 2020 (WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value.

The contributions, which include medical tests for underprivileged people and medical and protective equipment, were made in coordination with government entities, charities and community members. A total of 46,668 medical checkups were conducted at a cost of over AED36 million, IACAD said.

Over 233,000 units of medical equipment worth approximately AED83 million were donated including 460 ventilators and 300 medical beds. Approximately 232,000 testing units, 360 medical devices, six ambulance cars and other medical supplies were also provided.

Apart from medical equipment, the Fund donated about 5.7 million pieces of personal protective equipment worth more than AED17.6 million. These included around four million face masks and one million hand gloves, in addition to large supplies of safety goggles, shoe covers, hand sanitisers and hygiene kits.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said: "Charitable and humanitarian work is a key pillar of IACAD’s strategy. The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 was one of the most important initiatives launched by IACAD to support the fight against the pandemic."

"The initiative reflects the strong solidarity shown by community members and their efforts to extend humanitarian support to all segments of society without discrimination. Remaining united and working together is crucial in tiding over this period," he added.

The launch of the Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19 by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is part of its commitment to the leadership’s directives to support humanitarian work in Dubai and provide medical care to those in need. The Fund aims to forge effective partnerships between government entities and charity associations while ensuring humanitarian and charitable projects supported by IACAD are sustainable.

Related Topics

Dubai Abu Dhabi June 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

45 minutes ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

3 hours ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.