Healthcare Future Summit concludes on a high note

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The first edition of the "Healthcare Future Summit" that witnessed the participation of more than 1,500 attendees from 30 countries, successfully concluded virtually today.

The theme "Bringing Healthcare Communities Together" reflected on the event, as it successfully brought together healthcare professionals, practitioners, regulators, operators, and students in an atmosphere of innovation that promoted the sharing of knowledge and experiences.

The aim behind the summit was to help healthcare professionals reshape growth strategies to ensure greater impact on collaborations between industry leaders and regulators in the healthcare industry, both public and private sectors, as well as design systems that support the healthcare industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare it for any unforeseen future circumstances, and rethink innovation and its impact on business models and social systems in the UAE economy.

The second day of "Healthcare Future Summit" began with a keynote speech delivered by Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director, Sharjah Health Authority. During the second day, many topics were discussed such as "Future of Healthcare", "Pharma in Healthcare" and "Innovation and Technology", through sessions delivered by the field’s most prominent Names.

The third and last day of the event commenced with a keynote speech delivered by Vishnu Kalra, Managing Director at Janssen, GCC, and included several specialised sessions that discussed various topics such as "Medical Tourism", "Financial Challenges Facing Hospitals from the COVID-19 Crisis", "Innovation in Healthcare", and much more.

Commenting on the first edition of the summit, Dr. Al Mheiri, said, "It is my pleasure to be a part of this very important event, the first one of its kind, Healthcare Future Summit, which has presented a great opportunity for all healthcare communities, governments and private entities to unite and collaborate in light of this exceptional time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Mansoor Habib, Member of the Scientific Committee of "Healthcare Future Summit", consultant Family Medicine and Occupational Health, Head of Sustainability & Well-being, DU Telecommunications Company said, "This is a rich event which has brought together speakers from all across the globe to Dubai and even though the event is virtual, we felt as if the attendees are here with us. Great topics were discussed across nine different pillars in the Healthcare sector, including "Innovation and Technology", "Future of Healthcare", "Patient Healthcare", and many other areas that are very important to the future of our health and wellbeing."

The first edition of the summit was organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions - a member of INDEX Holding, a UAE national company specialising in organising premium conferences and exhibitions, regionally and internationally.