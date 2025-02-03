Healthpoint carries out 19 cleft lip, cleft palate surgeries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, supported Operation Smile UAE in performing 19 life-changing surgeries on patients between the ages of 6 months and 43 years with cleft lip and cleft palate.

This was part of its seventh surgical programme in collaboration with Operation Smile UAE. In line with its ongoing partnership with the charity, Healthpoint supported Operation Smile UAE’s ongoing commitment to improve the health and lives of people and bring new smiles to patients with cleft conditions.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are separations in the upper lip and mouth that occur while a fetus develops in the uterus. This may cause a child to develop difficulties in eating, trouble speaking, hearing and in some cases, it may also lead to them developing issues with their teeth. Approximately 1 in 700 children are born with a cleft condition globally, according to data released by Operation Smile. The charity estimates that five million people are living with untreated cleft conditions in the countries where they operate. Healthpoint has played a key role as a trusted partner of Operation Smile UAE since 2020, allowing more than 95 patients with cleft conditions to be treated at its state-of-the-art facility.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “The long-standing partnership between Healthpoint and Operation Smile UAE showcases our commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes in the region.

By leveraging Healthpoint's world-class facilities and expertise, we are proud to play a role in transforming lives and giving patients a new smile.”

During the seventh program, patients of different nationalities, such as Uzbekistan and Philippines, were assessed by a multidisciplinary team of medical volunteers from Operation Smile UAE including, plastic surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, dentists, orthodontists and speech therapists, at the world-class facility of Healthpoint.

Patients who qualified for the surgery were treated at Healthpoint, which provided three operating theaters, pre- and post-operative wards, and a range of additional support services, ensuring patients received the highest standards of care through this transformative journey.

Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director at Operation Smile UAE, said, “We’re extremely grateful for Healthpoint's continued support in helping us change the lives of patients and families affected by cleft conditions. This partnership allows us to deliver life-changing surgeries and comprehensive care and education to them. We are also indebted to the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, which has supported Operation Smile UAE since its inception in 2011.”

This collaboration not only transforms the lives of surgery recipients but also supports M42’s broader mission of advancing healthcare accessibility and enhancing community health across the UAE and wider regions.