Healthpoint expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI,14th April 2020 (WAM) - In an effort to facilitate safer, quicker screening of suspected COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Healthcare provider Healthpoint expanded its last month opened onsite drive-thru testing centre, to cater for screening up to 375 individuals per day.

To ensure a seamless and efficient process, Healthpoint initiated the screening for its own employees and their families on 20 March, before extending it to the general public, and is now adding lanes to accommodate more cars.

Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, says: "The Healthpoint drive-thru centre and the screening tent erected outside Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are initiatives Mubadala Healthcare implemented to support the government in containing COVID-19 by identifying and isolating positive cases in the most efficient and low-risk way possible.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has instructed the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to set up drive-thru centres across the UAE to test for COVID-19, and we believe it is our duty to support them in this. We are also exploring the possibility of opening more drive-thru testing centres outside our other facilities in line with national efforts to increase access to testing and mitigate the impact of the outbreak on our society and economy."

The drive-thru centre caters for members of the public who will be screened on location to assess their need to do the COVID-19 test.

It allows individuals to maintain social distancing by remaining in their own cars while the test is undertaken by medical employees wearing the necessary protective gear.

Dr. Jose Lopez, CEO of Healthpoint, says: "We were able to demonstrate our preparedness to cope with COVID-19 through this initiative. In a matter of weeks, Healthpoint initiated, tested and launched this drive-thru centre, and we are now expanding its capabilities. The process has gone exceptionally smooth, and we have managed to perform a test for every individual who was identified as needing one."

People who are directed to visit the drive-thru centre will pass through three stations, remaining in their cars at all times. The first station covers screening questions, the second is for registration and the third covers vital checks and swabs samples being taken.

The Healthpoint drive-thru testing center is open Saturday to Thursday, from 8 am to 5 pm at Zayed sports City near Gate 6. Visitors need to bring their Emirates ID or original passport with them.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 should call the following numbers before visiting the drive-thru center: Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre on 800 4959 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi Estijaba service on 800 1717 Ministry of Health & Prevention on 800 11111 Dubai Health Authority on 800 342