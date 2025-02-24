'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) In a grand ceremony filled with guests and visitors, Sharjah bid farewell to the 22nd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, which was held under the theme “Roots”.

Over 11 consecutive days, the festival hosted a diverse range of cultural and heritage activities, attracting 388,851 visitors who witnessed more than 12,000 events across seven cities in the emirate, including Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Mleiha, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Al Hamriyah, and Dibba Al-Hisn

The closing ceremony, held at Heart of Sharjah, featured a documentary film highlighting the efforts behind the festival’s success, alongside a performance of the symphonic operetta "The Palm Tree" and various heritage-inspired artistic performances.

Additionally, more than 46 supporting entities, including sponsors and government and private institutions, were honoured, along with 27 organising committees and over 100 employees from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the event’s success.

This year’s edition welcomed over 100 distinguished guests from 25 Arab and international countries, including the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Tunisia, Algeria, and Lebanon, alongside China, India, Lithuania, Georgia, France, North Macedonia, Russia, Montenegro, Spain, and Germany.

Reflecting on the event, Dr Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated, “This year’s edition was truly exceptional in every sense. We witnessed significant expansion, new event spaces, remarkable cultural programs, and outstanding publications. Such tremendous success would not have been possible without the unwavering support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose vision ensures that the emirate’s rich heritage remains at the forefront of cultural discourse, overcoming all obstacles to its preservation and promotion.”

Abu Bakr Mohammed Al-Kindi, General Coordinator of Sharjah Heritage Days, emphasised the commitment to continuous growth and excellence, “The remarkable success of this year’s edition is both a privilege and a responsibility. It inspires us to aim higher and deliver an even more outstanding experience next year.

Planning for the upcoming edition has already begun, with a focus on gathering insights and ideas that will further establish Sharjah as a distinguished heritage destination, alongside its reputation as a hub for tourism, literature, and culture.”

The final day featured a series of cultural and heritage performances held simultaneously across three cities—Sharjah, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn. Additionally, the final cultural session included a panel discussion titled "Inspiring Experiences in Cultural Heritage Preservation," featuring experts from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Turkey, moderated by Sultan Al-Hammadi.

During the session, Dr Mishari Al-Naim discussed tangible and intangible heritage and the methodologies used in Saudi Arabia’s National Memory Project. Talal Al-Rumaihi highlighted the importance of documenting and publishing research to safeguard heritage, while Abdul Wahab Al-Khaja stressed the need for systematic training programs in heritage conservation. Dr Alp Arslan Açıkgenç presented his book "Islamic Scientific Traditions in History", and Mohammed Ali Abdullah explored the cultural and historical roots of the Arabian Gulf.

Following the panel, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage hosted a group book signing event for its latest publication, “Roots”, which was co-authored by 14 distinguished researchers and academics, including Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Dr. Mini Bounama, Director of Content and Publishing Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Ahmed Bin Sarai, Fahd Al-Maamari, Khalid Abu Al-Lail, Maamoun Abdul Karim, Salem Zayed Al-Taniji, Mohammed Youssef, Saleh Al-Luhaibi, Maryam Al-Mazrouei, Atiq Al-Qubaisi, Moza Al-Mansouri, Fatima Al-Mazrouei, and Yahya Al-Abali.

As part of its annual tradition, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage releases a book reflecting the themes and highlights of Sharjah Heritage Days. This year’s publication, "Roots", explores various heritage topics, including, Sharjah Heritage Days: A Legacy of Roots; the Memory of Places in the Writings of Sultan Al Qasimi; Emirati Traditions in Majlis Culture: Continuity and Change; Proverbs in Different Cultures: Between Tradition and Roots, and Historical Traditional Markets in Sharjah.

