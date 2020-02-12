UrduPoint.com
Heart Valve Society To Hold Meeting At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Heart Valve Society to hold meeting at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is set to welcome some of the world’s most respected and sought-after heart specialists as the sixth Annual Meeting of the Heart Valve Society, HVS, comes to the UAE capital, the first time this prestigious event takes place outside of the United States and Europe.

Welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Dr. Rakesh Suri, who is also serving as the HVS President, the meeting takes place on 15th and 16th February, and will address some of the most pressing heart-related health issues, sharing best practice and innovation to guide the next decade’s trends in vascular care.

"Given the country’s mission to create a sustainable and highly innovative healthcare sector, it’s fitting that 2020 is the first time ever that the Heart Valve Society brings to the UAE some of the most globally respected leaders in their field, delivering vast expertise to participants locally, regionally and internationally," said Dr. Rakesh Suri.

"Engagement, education, research, and innovation are the key themes for HVS’s annual 2020 meeting in Abu Dhabi as we collectively look to define and create new standards of heart-specific treatment for the decade ahead. As the incidence of heart-related disease increases in the UAE and wider region, and the trend toward under-treatment of heart valve disease continues globally, events like the HVS annual meeting deliver greater awareness on how to innovate in developing long-term solutions for the greater well-being of our community and the wider world," he added.

To address the most complex heart health issues in 2020 and beyond, HVS takes a multi-disciplinary approach, attracting thought leaders in Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Basic and Clinical Research, Imaging, and Biomedical engineering to all work together. HVS’s 2020 program in the UAE will feature live cases and hands-on-sessions at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 40,000 square foot facility and Academic Medical Center.

"Whether in the US, Europe, or here in the UAE, we need to address the difficulties in access to care, the coordination of care within the healthcare system and in complex systems, and the quality of the patient experience and the role of caregivers in delivering that experience – all of these issues will be addressed at the HVS event. Innovation in patient care through disruption is also a major opportunity that we will explore," he said.

"The decision to host the Annual Meeting of the HVS here is another vote of confidence in Abu Dhabi as the ideal location to welcome meetings and conferences of this advanced scope. The Emirate has built a remarkable profile as a hub for knowledge-sharing in recent years, as a result of its ideal location, superb facilities and advanced hospitality infrastructure," Dr. Suri concluded.

