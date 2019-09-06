Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) Established athletes and stars of the future produced an impressive display of jiu-jitsu during the first round of the President’s Cup Championship at Mubadala Arena, at Zayed sports City, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Athletes from clubs across the UAE competed in an open belt system across Junior (Under 18s) and Adult (Over 18) divisions. Baniyas, Al Wahda, Al Ain and Sharjah Defence Club secured the most victories in the Adult division to qualify for the second round.

In the Juniors category, Al Jazira, Baniyas, Al Wahda and Al Ain showed impressive skills to progress to round two.

The championship was attended by Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF. Al Dhaheri praised the enthusiasm and the outstanding levels of talent on display at the Mubadala Arena.

"The President’s Cup is the most important tournament on the local Calendar and has a special place in the hearts of the players. Winning in any of the categories is a great achievement for the national talent and an ideal starting point for glory on the international stage," said Al Hashemi.

Al Dhaheri added that the high level of technical ability from the athletes serves to show how much progress the sport is making in the UAE.

"The UAEJFF continues to push the adoption of jiu-jitsu across society.

The excellence on display at the President’s Cup Championship reflects the status of the UAE as the global home of jiu-jitsu.

Al Dhaheri thanked all the clubs for their participation and permanent presence at all UAEJJF events and their interest in the sport, adding that the clubs are the main tributary for national talent and the main pillar in providing a pool of players who are able to represent the national team and raise the UAE flag in various international competitions.

Sultan Faisal Al Hosani, from Al Wahda Club, who claimed victory in the 66kg Blue Belt category, said: "We have work incredibly hard for this important championship, with three sessions a day. Tournaments such as this help you develop your skills and to be able to compete in major international tournaments, such as the World Cup in Japan next November.

This season, the President’s Cup Championship consists of three rounds, with the winners for each round of junior and men's categories progressing to the next round.

Meanwhile the first round of the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship takes place on Saturday, 7 September at Mubarak Bin Mohammed Sports Hall in Abu Dhabi.

The competitions will see athletes compete in three categories: Juniors (Under 16), Youth (Under 18) and Adults (Over 18), with more than 330 female athletes representing nine clubs in action.