Heathrow Airport closed after electrical substation fire cuts power

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) London's Heathrow Airport announced on Friday that it will be closed until midnight on 21st March, after experiencing a power outage due to a fire at an electrical substation.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21st March," Heathrow Airport said in a post on X.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information," it added.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene after a transformer within an electrical substation caught fire in west London late Thursday night.