Heathrow Airport Closed After Electrical Substation Fire Cuts Power
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) London's Heathrow Airport announced on Friday that it will be closed until midnight on 21st March, after experiencing a power outage due to a fire at an electrical substation.
London's main airport said on Friday that it had suffered a significant power failure due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the facility.
"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21st March," Heathrow Airport said in a post on X.
"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information," it added.
London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene after a transformer within an electrical substation caught fire in west London late Thursday night.
Recent Stories
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
More Stories From Middle East
-
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA2 minutes ago
-
Heathrow Airport closed after electrical substation fire cuts power2 minutes ago
-
Chinese satellites to enhance global early warning systems32 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event10 hours ago
-
EU plans significant increase in defence spending11 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation11 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season11 hours ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad Al Sheba retreat in ..11 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince11 hours ago
-
International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council sponsors TV broadcast on UAE’s water desalina ..12 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations12 hours ago
-
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute12 hours ago