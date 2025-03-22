Heathrow Airport resumes full operations following major fire

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Heathrow Airport in London resumed operations at full capacity Saturday, after a massive fire caused a power outage and the airport's closure yesterday, leading to widespread disruptions in global travel.

The travel sector faced significant challenges in redirecting passengers and reorganizing airline schedules, which were heavily impacted by the fire at a substation supplying power to the airport.

In a statement, Heathrow Airport noted that teams are actively supporting passengers affected by the power outage.

It announced the deployment of hundreds of additional staff across terminals and added flights to the schedule to accommodate an extra 10,000 travelers.

The airport had been scheduled to handle 1,351 flights carrying approximately 291,000 passengers yesterday. However, many flights were rerouted to other airports across the UK and Europe, while some long-haul flights returned to their departure points.