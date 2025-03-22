Open Menu

Heathrow Airport Resumes Full Operations Following Major Fire

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Heathrow Airport resumes full operations following major fire

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Heathrow Airport in London resumed operations at full capacity Saturday, after a massive fire caused a power outage and the airport's closure yesterday, leading to widespread disruptions in global travel.

The travel sector faced significant challenges in redirecting passengers and reorganizing airline schedules, which were heavily impacted by the fire at a substation supplying power to the airport.

In a statement, Heathrow Airport noted that teams are actively supporting passengers affected by the power outage.

It announced the deployment of hundreds of additional staff across terminals and added flights to the schedule to accommodate an extra 10,000 travelers.

The airport had been scheduled to handle 1,351 flights carrying approximately 291,000 passengers yesterday. However, many flights were rerouted to other airports across the UK and Europe, while some long-haul flights returned to their departure points.

Related Topics

UK Fire Europe London Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

26 minutes ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

13 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East