Heavy distillate slump leads weekly decline in Fujairah product stocks

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Refined product stocks at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah fell 4.6 percent in the week to Monday, led by a drop in heavy distillates and residues, according to data released Wednesday by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Total stocks on 23rd September stood at 18.76 million barrels, a two-week low.

Heavy distillates and residues, including fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation, declined 11 percent to 10.34 million barrels, also the lowest in two weeks.

Shippers are attracted to Fujairah for fuelling because the bunker prices are lower than Singapore, said Apurva Mali, sales manager at Masc Co DMCC, a trader in bunker fuels.

S&P Global Platts assessed Singapore-delivered 380 CST bunker fuel at US$443.75/mt on Tuesday, while Fujairah-delivered 380 CST bunker fuel was assessed at $417.75/mt.

Inventories of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, climbed 11 percent to 2.33 million barrels, a six-week high.

Meanwhile, light distillates including gasoline rose three percent to 6.10 million barrels, a four-week high.

S&P Global Platts is the official publisher of the oil product data. Fujairah has the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.