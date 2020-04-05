UrduPoint.com
Heavy-duty Trucks And Vehicles Allowed To Travel On Abu Dhabi's Roads During Peak Hours

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel on Abu Dhabi's roads during peak hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police have announced that heavy-duty trucks and vehicles will continue to plying roads during peak hours, with effect from today, 5th April, until further notice.

The peak hours on Abu Dhabi roads start from 6:30 to 9:00 am and from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

